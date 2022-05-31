Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.18 ($73.31).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €54.42 ($58.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.43. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($82.77).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

