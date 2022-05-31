Barclays Trims ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Target Price to GBX 285

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$11.07 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

