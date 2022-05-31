Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.
Shares of BTDPF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
