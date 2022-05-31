Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

