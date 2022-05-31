Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,500 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 834,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after acquiring an additional 141,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,219. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

