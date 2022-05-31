Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 28,800 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 22,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

