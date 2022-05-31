Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,700 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.88. 23,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

