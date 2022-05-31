Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 309,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836,144. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

