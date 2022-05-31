Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $2.10 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. 236,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,466,428. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

