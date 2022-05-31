Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $2.48 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Intuit comprises about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,857,000 after purchasing an additional 296,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

INTU traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $422.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,148. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.10. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

