Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.67. 311,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,720,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.38. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

