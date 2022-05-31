Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after acquiring an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 44,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,252. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,677 shares of company stock worth $2,169,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

