Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

