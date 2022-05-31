Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,641,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$451,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$69,686.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

