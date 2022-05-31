BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,783 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health comprises about 3.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BLU traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 5,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,493. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. Research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

