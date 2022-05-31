Berenberg Bank Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 780

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 780 ($9.87) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 695 ($8.79) in a research note on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.12) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

