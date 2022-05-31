Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 436.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.19% of Berry Global Group worth $119,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 810,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,336,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.