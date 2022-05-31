Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,109. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

