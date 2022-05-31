Big Tree Carbon (CVE:AGO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Big Tree Carbon Inc. (CVE:AGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 51,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The stock has a market cap of C$20.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.
About Big Tree Carbon (CVE:AGO)
