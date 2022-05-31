Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.27.
Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $123.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,062. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.32.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $1,611,618.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,670 shares of company stock worth $13,231,146. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
