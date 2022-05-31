BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.
Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.
