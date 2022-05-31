Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC reduced its position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Biomea Fusion worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday.

BMEA stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,196. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

