Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $237.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $532,241.90 and $237.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

