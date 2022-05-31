BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $440.65 million and approximately $78.28 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.01444084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00507665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00032941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008159 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

