BitTorrent One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,997.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $11,997.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006555 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004256 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

