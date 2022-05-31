BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BOE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. 7,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.