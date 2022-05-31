BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. 7,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.