BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.