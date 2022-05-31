BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MQY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. 5,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQY. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

