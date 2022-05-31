BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to post $41.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.45 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $170.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.34 million to $177.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.85 million, with estimates ranging from $166.98 million to $206.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

