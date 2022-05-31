Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.38.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

