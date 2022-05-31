Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.92 on Friday. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blucora by 159.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 77.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

