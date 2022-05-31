Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,664 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tronox worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tronox by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tronox by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,287. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

