Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 662,765 ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 662,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

