Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 202.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.92.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $583.95. 41,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,012. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $586.40 and its 200 day moving average is $591.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.