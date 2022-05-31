Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. 76,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,116. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $215.23 and a one year high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.