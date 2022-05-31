BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

GEF opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 68.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

