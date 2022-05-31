Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given New GBX 695 Price Target at Barclays

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 695 ($8.79) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.12) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $572.50.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

