Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Critical Contrast

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bogota Financial and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bogota Financial currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.50 $7.52 million $0.41 27.12 Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.53 $1.75 million N/A N/A

Bogota Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 19.27% 4.11% 0.72% Cullman Bancorp 13.10% 2.23% 0.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About Cullman Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

