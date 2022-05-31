Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $79.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.62 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.