BonFi (BNF) Hits Market Cap of $118,624.50

BonFi (BNF) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $118,624.50 and $5,687.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonFi has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,797.09 or 0.99998883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001573 BTC.

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

