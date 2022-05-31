BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $54,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,419. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

