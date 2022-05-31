Boxer Capital LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Boxer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,333 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 7.50% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

MIST stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,002. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

