Boxer Capital LLC Sells 652,683 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Boxer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,432,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,683 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences makes up about 2.3% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $57,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,861,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCUS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,758. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

