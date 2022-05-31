Brahman Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,920 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 10.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $138,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 138,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

