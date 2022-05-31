Brahman Capital Corp. Raises Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,776 shares during the period. Aramark makes up about 4.5% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.65% of Aramark worth $61,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

