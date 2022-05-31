Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 158,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,679. The company has a market capitalization of $561.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

