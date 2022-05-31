BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. 7,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

