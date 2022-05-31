BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,128,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,173 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises approximately 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.84% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $118,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 3,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

