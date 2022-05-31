Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 16,175 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $9,411,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 88,232 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

