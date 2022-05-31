Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 4,226 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.26.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,971 shares of company stock worth $18,379,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.